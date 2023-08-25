Sardar Udham National Award Win: 'No Party At Home, But Vicky's Very Happy,' Shares Sham Kaushal | Exclusive

In 2019, Vicky Kaushal won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the war film, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). The film went on to win three other awards including Best Director, Best Audiography and Best Music Director (Background Score). Four years later, Vicky is now a part of yet another film that has won big at the 69th National Awards, which were announced yesterday. Sardar Udham bagged five awards in the Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) categories.

News18 reached out to Vicky’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, who couldn’t contain his joy and pride on the honour his son’s film received. “I feel very proud as a father. There’s no greater achievement for a father than for his children to get recognised. I’m at stage in my life where I’m happier to see their achievements than my own," he tells us exclusively.

So, has there been a party at the Kaushal household yet? “For about 30 years, I was known as an action director. And now, people refer to me as ‘Vicky and Sunny’s father’. There’s no greater joy than this for me. We haven’t celebrated as such. We aren’t ‘party people’. We’re so happy and we don’t need to have a party to celebrate it," he says.

Sharing Vicky’s reaction, he says, “Vicky’s very happy. His film won five awards at the National Film Awards. Whenever we do a film, we want it to be widely recognised and appreciated. The idea is to reach as many people as possible with our work. And when you get honoured, you feel humbled and blessed." But the credit large goes to the director of Sardar Udham, feels Kaushal. “I salute the captain of the ship, Shoojit (Sircar) da. Filmmaking is a director’s medium and everyone works hard to take a film to a wider audience. It’s a very happy moment for all of us," he remarks.