Saroj Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Male Version Of Madhuri Dixit' For His Dance Moves In Old Interview

The late Saroj Khan, one of most the respected Bollywood dance directors, was known for her wise words and interesting stories during interviews. A video of her old interview is now go viral on the internet.

In the video, Saroj Khan also draws a comparison between Shah Rukh Khan and the naturally gifted dancer, Madhuri Dixit. Referring to Shah Rukh Khan as the “male version of Madhuri Dixit," she recalled that she made Shah Rukh dance on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein from Baazigar (1993). “I had asked him to come for rehearsals and he said ‘masterji kar lenge set pe‘ (masterji, we’ll do it on set). When he came on set, he rehearsed for every shot for forty minutes to one hour. He worked so hard for that song that he deserves an award just for it. But he did his best, he is the male version of Madhuri Dixit."

In the same interview, Saroj fondly talked about the time when Sanjay Dutt amazed her with his impeccable dance moves alongside Madhuri Dixit in the song Tamma Tamma Loge from the movie Thanedaar (1990).

Saroj, in the interview with Lehren, had said, “Actually mazza yeh aataa hai when non-dancers, who have been rejected by the people that they can’t dance, it feels great to make them dance. When it comes to making professional dancers like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, these guys basically dance very well, but when I made Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan dance then it was more fun."

Saroj Khan then revealed that she had set a condition for the producers of the movie Thanedaar. She insisted that she would choreograph the song Tamma Tamma Loge only if Sanjay Dutt rehearsed before the final shoot. She recollected, “When we were doing Tamma Tamma, I had put a condition. I had said I’ll do this song if Sanjay Dutt rehearses."