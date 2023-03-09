Satish Kaushik Dead: Actor Attended Javed Akhtar's Holi Party a Day Before, Posed With Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha

The heartbreaking news of actor and director Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. The actor passed away on Thursday at the age of 66. Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18.

The late actor-director had also attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. He even took to his social media handles a dropped happy pictures from the Holi celebration. In one of the photos, the actor was seen posing with the newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. In another click, he was seen flaunting his smile with the lyricist Javed Akhtar. One of the pics also featured his Emergency co-star Mahima Chaudhry. Check out Satish Kaushik’s post here:

On the same day i.e on March 7, Kaushik was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the venue for Javed Akhtar’s Holi party.

Satish Kaushik was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam. His popular films included Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Saajan Chale Sasural. He will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

Expressing grief and shock over Satish Kaushik’s demise, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

