Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik died at 66. The news of his death surfaced in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9, with his best friend, actor Anupam Kher penning a heartbreaking note in his memory. Sharing a black-and-white picture with Satish, a mourning Anupam said that life would no longer be the same without the actor.

“I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world! ‘But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH ! Om Shanti! 💔💔💔 #SatishKaushik #Friend," his note in Hindi read.

The comments section was filled with messages of condolences. “Sad news. Sorry for your loss and of Hindi movie industry," a comment read. “Oh so sad news. I am so shocked to know this. Sorry for the big loss . Om shanti Satish Bhai RIP," another added. “Omg this is so shocking and heartbreaking 💔 may he eternally rest in peace.. may god give strength to his friends and family 🙏🏻 Om Shanti," a third user wrote.

“Damn! He was such a great actor! May the Lord bless him. RIP his soul," a social media user remembered. “Omg. Unbelievable. He was such a fine actor," another comment read.

Anupam also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, tagging Anil Kapoor. It is no secret that Anil, Anupam, and Satish were the closest friends. Speaking with CNN-News18, Anupam revealed Satish suffered a heart attack on his way to the hospital in Delhi.

Satish began his acting career with Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and went on to star in films such as Mr. India, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Aunty No. 1, and Sharmaji Namkeen. His last release film was Chhatriwali. He will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. As a director, Satish helmed several projects, including Salman Khan’s blockbuster Tere Naam.

