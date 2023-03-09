Satish Kaushik Dead: From Mr India's Calender To Deewana Mastana's Pappu Pager, His Most Iconic Roles

Satish Kaushik breathed his last at the age of 66. The actor and director reportedly died after suffering a heart attack. Satish Kaushik was a name that was familiar to all in the Hindi entertainment industry, because of his humble, caring nature and his brilliant work. His death, which has left a void in Bollywood, came as a shock to people who worked with him, who wished to collaborate with him, as well as, his fans. Such was his skill as a versatile actor and as a filmmaker.

The actor was famous for portraying comic roles on screen. Be it Calendar in Mr. India or Kunj Biharilal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi, he would get into the skin of characters and ace every role with perfection.

Today, we remember Satish Kaushik by revisiting his top five movies, in which he made the audience ROFL with his impeccable comic timing.

1- Calendar in Mr. India – This 1987 film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, proved to be a turning point in Satish Kaushik’s professional life. He played the role of Anil Kapoor aka Mr. India’s house help named Calendar. His on-point expression and comic timings were among the significant factors that made the film a hit. In a previous interview, Satish Kaushik also talked about getting more comic roles after Mr. India’s success.

2- Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana – Remember the unique contract killer in Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla’s 1997 film? Yes, we are talking about Pappu Pager, a role that was a bit different from the characters that Satish Kaushik had played before. Yet, he nailed it and made Pappu Pager one of the highlights of the film.

3- Chanda Mama in Mr. And Mrs. Khiladi – Satish Kaushik left the audience in splits with his fun character – Chanda Mama - in David Dhawan’s 1997 film. He played the role of Akshay Kumar’s maternal uncle, who would have weird predictions about his nephew’s life.

4- Mutthu Swamy in Saajan Chale Sasural – A Govinda-Satish Kaushik combination has always made the audience laugh. An example of this was seen in the 1996 film Saajan Chale Sasural, where Satish portrayed the role of Mutta Swamy, a friend of Govinda. His accent as a South Indian table player tickled the funny bones of the audience.

5- Kunj Biharilal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi – This Sanjay Dutt and Govinda-starrer film featured Satish Kaushik as Kader Khan’s personal assistant Kunj Biharilal. His punch lines and expressions made the David Dhawan directorial a laugh riot.

Satish Kaushik’s last film, Emergency, will be released later this year. It is directed by Kangana Ranaut.

