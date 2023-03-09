Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. The actor and director has left behind a legacy of some brilliant work. These include directing the blockbuster Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, and starring in a slew of movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural and most recently, Sharmaji Namkeen, Thar and Chhatriwali. However, Satish Kaushik’s last film is slated to release later this year.

The actor will be seen in Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut. In September last year, Kangana took to her Instagram and revealed that Satish Kaushik will be seen playing the role of the late defence minister Jagjivan Ram. Jagjivan was also a freedom fighter.

“Presenting the powerhouse of talent Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian political history," Kangana wrote at the time, sharing the first look of the film. Satish had also shared the poster of his look from the film and wrote, “Honoured to essay the role of Jagjivan Ram also known as Babuji, the most compassionate and the crusader of social justice in Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency." The filming wrapped earlier this year.

For the unversed, Emergency is a political drama revolving around former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her life. Kangana plays the role of the late politician, and also marks her solo directorial debut. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film was slated to release on 20 October 2023. However, Kangana had hinted that she will most likely change the release date and will inform fans about the release only a month in advance. He also has Patna Shukla with Arbaaz Khan, the release date of which is still to be announced.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18 that Satish suffered a heart attack on his way to the hospital in Delhi. A day before his death, Satish attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi Party.

