Satish Kaushik Dead: Neena Gupta Prays For His Wife, Daughter Vanshika; Says Will Be Always With Them

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 after a heart attack in New Delhi and his close friend, actress Neena Gupta paid a tribute to him. Satish and Neena go back a long time, with the actors becoming friends when they were in college and Satish even offering to marry Neena after learning about her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram, Neena shared a video in which she remembered Satish and offered prayers to his family, especially his wife and daughter Vanshika.

In the video, Neena said that she woke up to the heartbreaking news of Satish’s death. Remembering him, Neena said that he would call her Nancy while she called him Kaushikan. Wrapping her head around his sudden demise, Neena said, “It’s very scary and sad also." Neena also expressed her concern about Satish’s wife and young daughter Vanshika. She added that she will give all her love and support to them and prayed that God gives them all the strength in this trying time.

Neena’s daughter, the ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta also remembered Satish. Sharing a vintage picture in which he and Neena shared the screen, Masaba said, “Rest in peace Kaushik uncle – you gave mom the greatest gift… your kindness through all those years – will miss you (red heart emoji)."

For the unversed, in her memoir Socha Na Tha, Neena revealed that Satish had offered to marry her and give Masaba his name after learning that she was planning to have the baby out of wedlock. Neena said that Satish offered to marry her and told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing." Confirming the same, Satish told the Bombay Times in an interview later that year that he made the offer because he was concerned about not letting Neena feel alone.

