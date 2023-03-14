Satish Kaushik’s unfortunate death left the film industry in shock. The actor was attending a Holi party in Delhi when he later suffered a heart attack. Out of the celebrities attending the party, a businessman, Vikas Malu, also made it to the list, and shortly after his death, the businessman’s wife complained that her husband tried to kill the late actor. The woman was summoned by the police for questioning on March 13, however, if the latest reports are to be believed, the woman failed to show up.

According to the Times of India, the woman was supposed to come at 11 AM but she failed to show up. According to the publication, a fresh notice will be summoned to her.

The Delhi Police had initiated the inquiry into Satish Kaushik’s death case, after a woman, who claims to be the wife of a Delhi-based businessman, alleged that her husband killed Kaushik. The woman claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai. The woman also alleged in a complaint she lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office, that Kuashik was demanding the money back which her husband didn’t want to repay.

However, as per a previous report by Delhi Police, nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or in the room Kaushik was living in except some medicines. The police also ruled out foul play in the veteran actor’s death. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural, reported the police. However, the final opinion will be opined after the appreciation and perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and FSL pertaining to the blood.

