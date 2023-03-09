Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral LIVE Updates: Actor's Mortal Remains Reach Mumbai; Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Arrive For Last Rites; Anupam Kher Breaks Down

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 19:20 IST
Mumbai, India
The mortal remains of late actor Satish Kaushik have been kept at his Mumbai house for ‘antim darshan.’ Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at his residence to pay their final tributes.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was one of the many celebrities who paid tribute to Satish Kaushik. His funeral will be held today.
Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika Kaushik took to social media to share a photo with her late father where she can be seen hugging him adorably.
Several Bollywood celebrities visited Satish Kaushik’s Mumbai residence to pay their last tributes to his mortal remains.
Aly Goni took to Twitter to express grief on the demise of legendary actor Satish Kaushik.
Aamir Khan’s production house has paid tribute to the late actor Satish Kaushik in an emotional social media post.
Bollywood actors including Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shehnaaz Gill, Satish Shah and more celebs arrived at Satish Kaushik’s residence for the late star’s last rites.
Producer Boney Kapoor arrived at Satish Kaushik’s residence to pay his last respects to the late actor ahead of his funeral.
Satish Kaushik’s untimely death on March 8th left an unfulfillable void in the film industry. Once, the actor shared a photo from the time he came to Mumbai for the first time and penned a note of gratitude to the city. The photo was shared at a time when he had completed already four decades in this industry. Read more, here.
Satish Kaushik’s funeral will happen at 5 pm today. The late actor’s close industry friends paid their last visit to his mortal remains.
Mallika Sherawat took to Twitter to express grief on the demise of legendary actor Satish Kaushik. She worked with Satish for Shadi Se Pehle. She wrote, “I’m shocked!!! Went too soon ! Have such fond memories of working with him in Shaadi Se Pehle #RIPsatishkaushik 💔."
Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pen a heartbreaking note on best friend Satish Kaushik’s demise. He wrote, “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…
I love you Satish ♥️."
Tannaz Irani shared an old video of late actor Satish Kaushik and wrote, “This is how I got the role in the movie Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain. How sweet and humble of him to mention it in the show. I’ve worked with him when he was my director and my first movie also was with him Hadd Kardi Aapne which we shot in Switzerland. He was so jovial and always had some story or the other to share with us!"
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit arrived at Satish Kaushik’s residence in Mumbai to offer his last respects. “It is a very big loss for all of us," said Ashoke Pandit on Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise.
Singer Shaan has penned a heartfelt tribute to Satish Kaushik on his official Instagram account. Shaan remembers Satish as “one of the most affectionate and loveable" human beings.
On Salman Khan’s birthday last year, Satish Kaushik had shared a priceless throwback photo of them from Tere Naam promotions.
Kapil Sharma reveals that he was going to meet Satish Kaushik very soon. He tweeted, “Today our beloved Shri @satishkaushik2 ji left this world. Can’t believe it. We were going to meet very soon and he wanted to tell something. Didn’t know that meeting will never happen. Everyone loved him. The person who spread happiness is no longer among us."
As Satish Kaushik bids adieu to the world, Tere Naam takes top trend on Twitter. Tere Naam became a phenomenon when it was released in 2003. The film was directed by Satish Kaushik and starred Salman Khan.
Actor Vikrant Massey arrived at Satish Kaushik’s residence in Mumbai to pay last respects. He was seen carrying a bike helmet in his hand.
Rakhi Sawant remembers Satish Kaushik as “a legendary artist" who worked with the biggest superstars in Indian cinema and delivered several super hit movies.
After Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise, several celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media to pay their tributes to the late actor.
Satish Kaushik was one of the biggest supporters and closest friends of actor Anil Kapoor. After the former’s death, Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartbreaking note for her ‘Satish uncle.’
Anupam Kher shared a close bond with the late actor Satish Kaushik. A video of the duo surfaced online where The Kashmir Files actor was seen massaging Kaushik’s head. It left the netizens quite emotional.
Shekhar Kapur penned a tribute for Satish Kaushik after his demise. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, “Satish. ,, The story remained incomplete.. #SatishKaushik 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Karan Kundrra shared via Twitter: “Om Shanti! Satish Kaushik ji You will not only be remembered for your cinema but also for being a pillar of support for so many people.. an amazing human being!"
Sushmita Sen took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Satish Kaushik. She wrote, “Brilliance, goodness and that famous laughter!! Rest in Peace Sir."
Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Extremely saddened and shocked. My debut film Prem was directed by Satish ji and what a talented director and actor he was, have such fond memories of him, and I can’t digest he is no more. RIP Satish ji, love and strength to his wife Shaahi and his daughter. You will always remain close to my heart." (sic)
Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s manager Santosh Rai revealed “Satish ji went off to sleep at around 9:40 pm last night and called me to say that he was feeling restless around 10:00 pm. I was with him throughout, I didn’t imagine we’d lose him like this."
Satish Kaushik’s best friend Anupam Kher told news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend’s home in Delhi on Wednesday when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Anupam told PTI.
Anupam Kher spoke to media reporters stationed outside Satish Kaushik’s Mumbai residence. “I don’t know how many years I will take to process that he is no more," Kher told reporters.
Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral LIVE Updates: Actor Satish Kaushik’s mortal remains reached his Mumbai residence. His funeral will take place today. The actor-filmmaker died on Wednesday in Delhi. He was 66. The initial postmortem report suggests cardiac arrest as the cause of his death. The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry.
Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and Rakul Preet Singh mourned the demise of the iconic comic star. In a tweet in Hindi, Anupam Kher wrote, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world,’ but I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”
Kaushik suffered the heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Kher told CNN-News18. His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday. The late actor-director even attended veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on Tuesday. He had also shared a bunch of photos from his Holi celebrations with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Javed Akhtar on his official Twitter account on March 7.
Satish Kaushik, who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. Kaushik was known for starring in movies such as “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana,” “Ram Lakhan” and “Saajan Chale Sasural” and directing Salman Khan-starrer “Tere Naam”. He was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh starrer “Chhatriwali”. He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.
Kaushik was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. He was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik died in 1996 when he was just two years old. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through surrogacy.
