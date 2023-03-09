Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Actor Dies of Heart Attack; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut in 'Deep Shock'

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Satish Kaushik Passes Away LIVE Updates: Veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack on March 8. He was 66. Anupam Kher confirmed Satish Kaushik's death with an emotional note on social media alongside a picture of both actors.
Sharing Satish Kaushik’s throwback photos, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “Satish ji. The film you wanted made for yourself ‘ Death of a Director’ is no longer a film. Thank you dearest Satishji for adorning my life with your warmth, generosity, goodness and talent. And yes in my next film there will be a tree called Satish."
Riteish Deshmukh posted on Twitter, “Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a sitlent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace."
Manoj Joshi took to Twitter to mourn the death of his “dearest friend" Satish Kaushik. He tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers."
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh sent condolences to Satish Kaushik’s family as he mourned the demise of the veteran actor-director on social media.
Neha Dhupia has paid an emotional tribute to late actor-director Satish Kaushik, who passed away on March 8 after suffering a heart attack.
Renuka Shahane has expressed her grief over Satish Kaushik’s death. She tweeted, “I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable."
Actor Anup Soni is shocked to learn about Satish Kaushik’s demise. He retweeted Anupam Kher’s post and wrote, “Shocking… Satish Ji."
Late actor-director Satish Kaushik had attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. He even shared a series of photos from the Holi celebrations. Read the full story, here.
Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8. The actor’s best friend, actor Anupam Kher remembered him via an Instagram post. Read the full story, here.
Satish Kaushik was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency. He finished shooting for the film in 2022.
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 in Gurugram. His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.
Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter to mourn the demise of veteran Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik. He wrote, “Satish Chandra Kaushik : 1956–2023. Alvida Satish Sahaab"
Sharing a photo with Satish Kaushik, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti."
Satish Kaushik had attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. He had also shared a bunch of photos from his Holi celebrations.
Sharing a photo with Satish Kaushik, Kangana Raanut wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."
Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik died today, Anupam Kher informed in a tweet alongside a photo of them.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”
Kaushik suffered the heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on Tuesday. He had also shared a bunch of photos from his Holi celebrations with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Javed Akhtar on his official Twitter account on March 7.
Satish Kaushik, who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. Kaushik was known for starring in movies such as “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana,” “Ram Lakhan” and “Saajan Chale Sasural” and directing Salman Khan-starrer “Tere Naam”. He was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh starrer “Chhatriwali”. He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.
Kaushik was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. He was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik died in 1996 when he was just two years old. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through surrogacy.
