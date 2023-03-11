Days after Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise, it has now been reported that Delhi police have found packets of ‘objectionable medicine’ from the farmhouse where the actor-director was staying. Reportedly, the farmhouse belongs to Satish Kaushik’s friend Vikas Malu.

As reported by the news agency ANI, cops are now trying to find who the medicines were meant for and have sent the same for examination too. The news agency has also claimed that the Delhi Police is now examining seven hours of CCTV footage at the farmhouse where Kaushik celebrated Holi.

As of now, police officials have shared that nothing suspicious has been found in the post-mortem report which claimed that Kaushik’s death was ‘natural’, due to a cardiac arrest. “According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage which is associated with coronary artery diseases. Death appears to be natural in manner. The viscera has been preserved and photography, videography has been done," the police said as quoted by ANI.

Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 at the age of 66. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. His last rites were held on the same day in Mumbai and were attended by several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Javed Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Sikander Kher, Gauri Pradhan, Siddharth Nigam, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Ishaan Khatter, and Vikrant Massey among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter.

Satish Kaushik was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Tere Naam. His popular films included Mr India, Deewana Mastana and Saajan Chale Sasural. He will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram.

