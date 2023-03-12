Satish Kaushik Death: Police Rule Out Foul Play, Say Nothing Suspicious Found ‘Except Medicines’

Nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik except some medicines, as per the Delhi Police. The police also ruled out foul play in the veteran actor’s death. As per the post-mortem report, the preliminary cause of death was ascertained to be cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage and the manner of the death appeared to be natural, reported the police. However, the final opinion will be opined after the appreciation and perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and FSL pertaining to the blood.

Police also informed that nothing suspicious or objectionable was found at the spot or from the room where the late actor was staying except for some medicines. Satish Kaushik and his manager Santosh Rai came to Delhi on 8th March at 10:00 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu. They celebrated Holi till 3:00 pm and took a rest. No party was held thereafter and the actor took dinner around 9:00 pm and went for a walk. However, around midnight, he complained about some health problems and was rushed to Fortis hospital, Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead by the Doctors.

Advertisement

All witnesses who accompanied him were examined and their statements were recorded. CCTV footage from the spot was also been seized and examined.

Additionally, local Police are in touch with the family of Satish Kaushik and his family did not raise any suspicion of foul play in the death of the veteran actor. During the enquiry conducted so far, nothing suspicious or foul play came on record. However, the police proceedings under section 174 CrPC are going on.

Read all the Latest Movies News here