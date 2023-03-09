Satish Kaushik Dies: Pankaj Tripathi Heartbroken on Kaagaz Co-star’s Demise, Says ‘Ab Milna Nahi Hoga…’

Pankaj Tripathi is heartbroken after his Kaagaz co-star Satish Kaushik’s demise. He penned an emotional note on social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor. The Mirzapur actor also recalled his last conversation with the Mr. India star. Director and actor Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66, tweeted Anupam Kher. In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Mourning the actor’s demise Pankaj Tripathi shared a couple of pics with Satish from the shoot of Kaagaz, on Facebook. Along with the pics, he penned in Hindi, “I am very sad and shocked, we both were talking about meeting in the last days, now we will not meet Satish Kaushik sir. I have been a part of your dream. Now will remain in memories. Your unwavering trust and affection will always be with me. You were the first one who trusted me, you had said during the film Kaagaz… This story was waiting for you, let us make it. Sir, many stories were to be made together. God give strength to the family, thank you sir."

Advertisement

Take a look at his post:

Soon after the post was shared, scores of Satish Kaushik fans took to the comments section to send messages of condolence. “Om Shanti Sadgati," wrote one fan. Another social media user commented, “One of the finest directors and actors. Kaagaz was such a masterpiece," a third social media user wrote, “Satish Kaushik’s passing is a great loss to the Indian film industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Advertisement

Satish Kaushik’s popular films included “Mr India", “Deewana Mastana" and “Saajan Chale Sasural." He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, “Emergency" is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here