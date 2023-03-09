Home » Movies » Satish Kaushik Last Rites: Anupam Kher, Raza Murad, Shehnaaz Gill, Ila Arun Pay Last Respects

Satish Kaushik Last Rites: Anupam Kher, Raza Murad, Shehnaaz Gill, Ila Arun Pay Last Respects

Satish Kaushik last rites: Anupam Kher and Javed Akhtar were among the veteran stars who made their way to Satish Kaushik's home after his death.

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 17:53 IST

Anupam Kher, Raza Murad, Shehnaaz Gill made their way to Satish Kaushik's house. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Anupam Kher, Raza Murad, Shehnaaz Gill made their way to Satish Kaushik's house. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Satish Kaushik passes away: Actor and director Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a heart attack. His death comes as a massive shock to the industry. Soon after the news broke out, several veteran stars including Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar and Javed Akhtar made their way to Satish’s house in Mumbai to be with his family and offer their condolences.

The paparazzi first spotted Anupam Kher, who broke the news of Satish’s demise. The actor arrived solo and joined Satish’s family. In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Anupam had written a heartbreaking post, confirming the news of Satish’s death and remembering his best friend.

Raza Murad at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill attends Satish Kaushik’s last rites. (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Ila Arun attends Satish Kaushik’s last rites. (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Javed also followed alone, spotted in his car as he entered Satish’s residential complex. The lyricist was among the last few Bollywood stars who met Satish before his sudden death. Satish had attended Javed and Shabana Azmi’s Holi bash earlier this week and posed with them for pictures. Also present at the venue was actor-politician Raj Babbar. The cameras also spotted Ashoke Pandit at Satish’s home.

Anupam Kher, and Javed Akhtar at Satish Kaushik’s home. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, and Ashoke Pandit at Satish Kaushik’s home. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

The news of Satish’s death was confirmed by Anupam Kher via an Instagram post on Thursday morning. “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world! ‘But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH ! Om Shanti! 💔💔💔 #SatishKaushik #Friend," his note in Hindi read.

Anupam soon after told CNN-News18 that Satish died after a heart attack. Satish began his career with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and went on to do movies such as Woh 7 Din, played the popular ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, starred in Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Udta Punjab, Baaghi 3, Sharmaji Namkeen and Thar.

