Satish Kaushik Offered to Marry Neena Gupta After She Got Pregnant with Masaba, Was 'Concerned About...'

Satish Kaushik time and again proved that he is a great friend. The actor, who died on March 8 following a heart attack in New Delhi, was already known for his bond with Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor. However, not many knew until 2021 that Satish had offered to marry Neena Gupta after the actress learned she was pregnant. Neena had her daughter Masaba Gupta with Vivian Richards out of wedlock in 1989. While Neena chose to be a single mother, she revealed in her memoir released in 2021 that Satish offered to marry her and give Masaba his name.

In the memoir, Neena said that Satish offered to marry her and told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing." Confirming the same, Satish told the Bombay Times in an interview later that year that he made the offer because he was concerned about not letting Neena feel alone.

Advertisement

Also read: Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Actor Dies of Heart Attack; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut in ‘Deep Shock’

“I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence," he told the publication before adding, “Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need. I told her, ‘Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai?’ She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger."

The news of Satish’s death was confirmed by Anupam Kher via an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Anupam soon after told CNN-News18 that Satish died after a heart attack. Satish began his career with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and went on to do movies such as Woh 7 Din, played the popular ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, starred in Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Udta Punjab, Baaghi 3, Sharmaji Namkeen and Thar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here