Satish Kaushik died following a heart attack in New Delhi. The actor was reportedly taken to the hospital after he was feeling uneasy and suffered the attack on the way to the hospital. While his fellow actors and fans are sharing their favourite memory of Satish and the characters he played, a paparazzo shared what seems to be Satish’s last outing.

Earlier this week, Satish stepped out to attend a Holi bash in Mumbai. The actor made his way to Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party in Juhu. The colourful bash was also attended by Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha and more. Making his way to the party, Satish stopped for the cameras, posed with his contagious smile and wished the paparazzi a happy Holi.

Sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote, “He bid us goodbye. He passed away at the age of 66. He had recently visited Shabana Azmi and Javed Aktar holi bash."

Coincidentally, pictures from the party also doubled up as his final post on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Satish wrote, “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival # colours."

The news of Satish’s death was confirmed by Anupam Kher via an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Anupam soon after told CNN-News18 that Satish died after a heart attack. Satish began his career with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and went on to do movies such as Woh 7 Din, played the popular ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, starred in Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Udta Punjab, Baaghi 3, Sharmaji Namkeen and Thar.

