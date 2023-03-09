How Satish Kaushik Was Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor's Biggest Cheerleader and Truest Friend

To lose a fellow actor is heartbreaking enough but to lose a best friend is a pain one is never prepared for. Satish Kaushik died on March 8, following a heart attack in New Delhi. The shocking news was shared by his best friend, actor Anupam Kher. In an emotional post, Anupam confessed he had never thought he would pen a tribute to Satish, leave alone prepare to bid him farewell with Anil Kapoor. The actors were among the most popular friends trio in Bollywood, who laughed together and supported each other. However, Satish was more than a best friend to Anupam and Anil, he was their biggest cheerleader.

Also read: Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates: Actor Dies of Heart Attack; Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut in ‘Deep Shock’

Advertisement

One look at Satish’s Instagram and Twitter accounts will tell you that the late actor never left a chance to celebrate Anupam and Anil. The most recent example was his birthday note for Anupam. The Kashmir Files actor turned 68 on March 7 and on the occasion, Anupam revealed he has taken on swimming. Reacting to it and penning a birthday note, Satish had written, “KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life. With ur ace technique of front stroke,backstroke,diving ,floating has swam thru life with dignity,power ,elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday." Anupam was touched by his praise.

Last month, when Anil and Anupam were showered with awards, Satish dedicated posts in their honour, celebrating their wins at the awards show. While Anil and Anupam meet often, Satish had teased Anupam for meeting him less frequently, hinting at their sweet bond.

Here are a few other posts that show Anupam and Anil not only lost their best friend but their biggest cheerleader.

Advertisement

If his social media platforms aren’t a beautiful archive of their friendship, Satish had also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last year with Anupam Kher to talk about his bond with Anupam and Anil. The episode offered a never-before-seen glimpse at their friendship.

Read all the Latest Movies News here