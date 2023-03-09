Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Kangana Ranaut Mourns His Death, Remembers Him As Her 'Biggest Cheerleader'

Satish Kaushik has died. The shocking news was confirmed by Anupam Kher via an Instagram post on Thursday morning. Following the news, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and remembered the actor-director. Sharing a picture with Satish, Kangana called him her ‘biggest cheerleader’, a ‘very kind and genuine man.’ The actress is directing his last film, Emergency.

“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she wrote.

Several Twitter users offered their condolences. “That’s tragic! A very talented artist indeed. Om Shanti," a user wrote. “Omg so sad… He was such a beautiful man… The good ones always go first… Om Shanti," another added. “Feels like a personal loss. Om Shanti Satish ji," a third user wrote.

Back in September 2022, Kangana announced that Satish has joined her political drama film and will be playing the role of late defence minister Jagjivan Ram. Jagjivan was also a freedom fighter. “Presenting the powerhouse of talent Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian political history," Kangana wrote at the time.

Satish is known for several roles. He began his career with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and went on to do movies such as Woh 7 Din, played the popular ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, starred in Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Udta Punjab, Baaghi 3, Sharmaji Namkeen and Thar. His last released acting project was Chhatriwali, released earlier this year.

He was also known for his directorial work, with Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam being one of his biggest blockbusters.

