When Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 8, Anupam Kher lost one of his closest friends and the film industry lost one of its most loveable actors. A prayer meet was held in the memory of the actor-director in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by the likes of Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri, David Dhawan, Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, etc. Many other members of the film fraternity were spotted at Kaushik’s residence where the prayer meet was held.

Kaushik’s family had organised the prayer meet and pagdi ceremony for the late actor-director in Mumbai today. His friends and well-wishers from the industry made their presence felt at the do.

Anupam Kher spoke to the media outside the prayer meet venue and said he couldn’t find a single photo of his friends where he is not smiling. “In the past few days I have been trying to look for a photo of Satish where he is not smiling. I couldn’t find any, if you media persons can find any, please send it to me," Kher said.

He also seemed to address the allegations of foul play in Kaushik’s death and the ongoing inquiry by the police. Delhi Police had initiated the inquiry into Satish Kaushik’s death, after a woman, who claims to be the wife of a Delhi-based businessman, claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik.

Kher said at the prayer meet, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit, and not make these speculations, because, he lived a dignified life, and all these rumours should end with this puja today."

Satish Kaushik died aged 66. The news of his death surfaced in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9, with his best friend, actor Anupam Kher penning a heartbreaking note in his memory.

