Satish Kaushik's Daughter DELETES Her Instagram Account Less Than Week After His Death

It has been less than a week since Satish Kaushik passed away. The veteran actor’s death came as a shock to his family and fans. While stars gathered to offer support to his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter, Vanshika, the 11-year-old shared a picture in Satish’s memory at the time. However, it now seems that Vanshika has deleted her Instagram account altogether.

At the time of reporting, Vanshika’s account appears to be unavailable. For the unversed, Vanshika had a public account and would often share posts. A few of her posts featured Satish as well.

In her last post before deleting the account, Vanshika shared an adorable picture with her doting father Satish Kaushik. In the snap, Vanshika was seen holding her father Satish Kaushik close to herself as they both smiled ear to ear for the camera. She dropped a heart emoji as her caption which was followed by empowering words of condolences by the fans.

Satish Kaushik, who was seen in movies such as Mr. India, suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7. While eyebrows were raised about his death after shocking allegations were made, Satish’s nephew Nishant told ETimes that the family is yet to the terms of Kaushik’s death.

“They are trying to come to terms but no… they are in bad shape. Shashi aunty goes quiet and flashes of memories roll back. Vanshika might not say it in front of the guests but the moment she retires into a corner, she starts feeling uncomfortable. Life has come to a standstill for his family," he said. The nephew also shared that Satish Kaushik’s ashes have been immersed in Haridwar.

