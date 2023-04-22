Satish Kaushik’s Daughter Vanshika Shakes A Leg With Her 'Uncle' Anupam Kher In Viral Instagram Reel; Watch

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away unexpectedly on March 9, a day after Holi. His sudden death sent shock waves throughout the film industry, especially since he had posted photos on social media of himself celebrating Holi with great enthusiasm just the day before. At a time when his daughter Vanshika Kaushik is struggling to cope with the loss of her father at a young age, she has the support of Anupam Kher and other close friends of Satish to take care of her and her mother, Shashi Kaushik.

On Friday evening, Vanshika posted her first-ever reel with Anupam on Instagram that featured the two attempting to match steps to the song Hundred Miles. The little girl observed that her father, Satish, was a better dancer than her “Uncle" Anupam! she captioned the video, “My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle , he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying,love u."

The reel is going viral with celebs and fans commenting on it and expressing their love for the uncle-niece duo. Hrithik Roshan, too, commented, “Haha sweet," he wrote.

Vanshika moved everyone to tears when she read out a letter she had written on her father’s 67th birth anniversary. During the event, Kher reassured Vanshika that she need not feel alone and promised to look after her like his own daughter. on being asked about her cherished memory of her father, Vanshika fondly recounted how her father would lift her spirits when she was upset by proposing lunch dates at a luxurious hotel and making her laugh with his silly dance moves. She also shared how he would help her with her math homework, when her mother was not around.

During the event, Kher and Anil Kapoor were visibly emotional as they reminisced about their dear friend. Neena Gupta and Shabana Azmi also remembered the actor through their anecdotes. Other celebrities who attended the event included Subhash Ghai and Rani Mukerji.

