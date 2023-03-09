Satish Kaushik's Death Leaves Family Friend Delnaaz Irani in Shock, Says Wife Shashi ‘Not In a State to Talk' | Exclusive

Apart from being a part of hit films like Masoom (1983), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001) and Double Dhamaal (2011), among many others, as an actor, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik helmed some memorable films too. A decade after his acting debut in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), he forayed into direction with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Over the years, Kaushik directed films like Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Tere Naam (2003), Milenge Milenge (2010), Kaagaz (2021) and more.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, actor Delnaaz Irani, who played Honey in Milenge Milenge starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, opens up on working with Kaushik and sharing a personal rapport with her ‘family friend’. Excerpts:

“It was a very sad and shocking news that I got in the morning. Satish ji wasn’t just my director but a family friend. I’m very close to his family – his wife Shashi bhabhi and daughter Vanshika. I can’t believe that life is so unpredictable and what happens in the next minute. I just met him a few days back. I was with a bunch of friends and he was in a meeting. He would always greet me saying, ‘Arrey, Delu!’ Humesha hans ke achche se milte the woh.

“He was always laughing and cracking jokes. He was so witty and jolly. I just can’t imagine that this has happened. I’ve Ganpati ji every year at home. Shashi bhabhi makes it a point to visit my house every year with Vanshika. I had called her in the morning and she was all in tears. She wasn’t in a state to talk," she said.

“He was such a lovely director, performer and person. We’ve had such good times during Milenge Milenge. The film was shot in parts of Delhi, Babgkok and Mumbai. Hanste khelte kaam karte the hum. It was so much fun! I’m just waiting for some information about when they’re bringing him to Mumbai. We’ve had a lovely and fantastic working relationship. Besides that, he was a friend and somebody one could talk to and have a light conversation with. It was always nice meeting Satish ji," Delnaaz added.

The actress also posted a long note on Instagram in memory of Satish Kaushik.

Kaushik suffered a heart attack and passed away on March 8 while being taken to a hospital in Delhi.

