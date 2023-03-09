Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. The news of his death left the Hindi film industry in shock with many condoling his shocking demise.Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body was brought to Mumbai on Thursday. The last riles were held at Versova crematorium.

For more: Satish Kaushik Death, Funeral LIVE Updates: Anupam Kher Inconsolable as He Sits Next to Actor’s Mortal Remains; Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Pay Tributes

The dispute between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek is not unknown. The two often rule headlines when the talk about it. Once again, in a recent interview, Govinda’s wife Sunita lashed out at Krushna as she dismissed his claim that Govinda gave him an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month during his early days in Mumbai. Sunita mentioned that she regrets taking care of Krushna and his actress-sister Arti Singh.

Advertisement

For more: Govinda Takes a Jibe At Krushna Abhishek, Warns ‘Truth Will Be Out One Day’; Sunita Gets Irritated

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been in the headlines ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 16. Although Priyanka did not lift the trophy, she captured many hearts with her performance on the show. Reportedly, she has a number of projects including music videos, shows, and even films lined up. Post her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show, several reports claimed that the former Udaariyaan actress was offered to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

For more: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms Being Offered Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 But…

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi, the actress who last graced our screens in the Tamil film Gargi, recently spoke out about the ‘physical and verbal abuse’ on the illustrious Telugu chat show Nijam with Smita. The show, which is hosted by the talented singer-writer Smita and currently streaming on Sony Liv, provided a platform for the rising star to delve into the issue of abuse. According to Hindustan Times, ain a promotional video, the actress spoke about the gravity of verbal abuse. She also emphasising that it must not be taken lightly.

For more: Sai Pallavi Talks About MeToo Movement, Verbal and Physical Abuse; Says ‘It Must Not Be Taken…’

Advertisement

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre has ended her marriage of 19 years with her husband Piyush Poorey. The actress who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the popular TV show recently revealed the two haven’t been living together for almost a year now, and reconciliation seems unlikely. Shubhangi tied the knot with Piyush, who is into digital marketing, in 2003 in their hometown, Indore. They were blessed with a daughter two years later.

For more: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Star Shubhangi Atre Ends Marriage With Husband After 19 Years

Read all the Latest Movies News here