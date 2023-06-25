Satish Shah Birthday: Best Movies and TV Shows You Can Watch Again!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SATISH SHAH: Satish Shah is a name that is often associated with films and TV series in the comedy genre. He is an extremely talented actor and has appeared in major films since the 1980s. But among his other roles, his comic characters stayed with us long after the movie was released. Such as his roles in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and others. On his birthday, here is a list of some of his well-known shows and films you should re-watch.

Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi

In 1984, DD National aired the popular sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. It was written by Sharad Joshi, and directed by Kundan Shah, S. S. Oberoi, and Raman Kumar. The show depicted the daily struggles of a middle-class family, laced with comedy and satire. Satish Shah played a defining role in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. In each episode, the actor portrayed a different character that was essential to the plot. Sarabhai vs.Sarabhai

Satish Shah is still remembered for his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the cult classic Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. The sitcom starred Sathis along with, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rupali Ganguly. It is remembered as one of the best comedy series to date. Satish’s character was a former director of a multinational corporation who drove the series with his wit and sarcasm. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Satish Shah played the role of corrupt municipal commissioner D’Mello in the 1983 satirical black comedy film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta were among the ensemble cast. The Kundan Shah film aimed to shed light on the issues of corruption and bureaucracy in India and the role of the news media. Main Hoon Na

One cannot forget the iconic character of Professor Rasai, who taught Physics in Main Hoon Na. But he had an issue with his speech, he would spit whenever he tried to speak. He was a short-tempered teacher and loved to flirt with his female colleagues. The 2004 film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. The plot centres on Major Ram Sharma, a soldier sent on an undercover assignment to defend a general’s daughter. Fanaa

The romantic thriller movie Fanaa was released in 2006 and directed by Kunal Kohli Aamir Khan and Kajol are the movie’s main actors, while Satish Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu, and Sharat Saxena play supporting roles. Satish played the role of Colonel Maan Singh.