Satte Pe Satta, The Highest Grosser Of 1982, Was Inspired By This Hollywood Film

There have been many movies with timeless appeal, entertaining viewers across generations and becoming cult classics. The 1982 film Satte Pe Satta starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Raj Sippy is one of them. The light-hearted comedy, romance and freshness, with a pinch of suspense thrown into it, have made Satte Pe Satta a very popular film even after four decades. The movie tells the story of seven disorderly brothers leading vagabond lives and how their lives change when first the eldest one of them falls in love, followed by the remaining brothers.

While the story had a fresh and unique appeal, not many would know that it was not a completely original story. Satte Pe Satta was heavily inspired by the 1954 Hollywood film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. In 1954, Stanley Donen produced and directed the motion picture Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Howard Keel, Jeff Richards, and Jane Powell all appear in the movie. The story is set in the highlands of Oregon in the 1800s. It follows the quest of seven brothers to find wives throughout the course of the movie.

While some plot elements like seven brothers aiming to fall in love and their unruliness coming in between their love lives were retained, the rest of the story was Indianized for the desi audience. The suspense subplot involving a lookalike of the eldest brother who takes his place was added by writers Satish Bhatnagar, Jyoti Swaroop and Kader Khan to Satte Pe Satta.

Satte Pe Satta, made on a low budget, earned Rs 7 lakhs on its opening day itself and had a lifetime collection of Rs 4 crore, an impressive feat for that era. The film became the highest-grossing Hindi release of 1982. It has since enjoyed successful runs on television.