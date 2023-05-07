Saturday Done Right! Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Go For Toy Shopping; Check Photos

Amid her busy work schedule, Priyanka Chopra recently took her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas for toy shopping in New Jersey. On Sunday, the global icon took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures sharing glimpses of the same.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen holding Malti in her arms as they seemingly decide which stuffed toy to buy. While Priyanka sported a grey casual outfit and paired it with a white cap, her little princess looked adorable a pink and white dress. In the next pictures, Malti can be seen playing at her home. Sharing the clicks on her Instagram handle, PeeCee wrote, “Saturday done right" along with heart, heart eyes and face holding back tears emojis. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 and embraced parenthood for the first time in January 2022 as they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Malti had to spend 100 days in the NICU before Priyanka and Nick could finally bring her home.

In a recent interaction with Elle Magazine, Priyanka expressed her love for Malti and joked that she doesn’t know how she’ll ever discipline her. “She’s got me wrapped around her finger. I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do," Priyanka said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the spy thriller series Citadel along with Richard Madden. She is now promoting her Hollywood film Love Again. Besides this, Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline in which she will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

