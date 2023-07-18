Satya Fame JD Chakravarthy Returns To Crime Drama Genre After 25 Years

The 1998 film Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is one of the most seminal films when it comes to exploring the Mumbai underworld. Actor JD Chakravarthy essayed the titular character of Satya, who gets embroiled in the underworld, after being falsely accused of a crime.

JD Chakravarthy will now act in another crime drama Dayaa that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. He will play the role of a driver named Dayaa who is terrified after discovering an unclaimed dead body in his freezer van. Dayaa, a multilingual crime drama series, directed by Pavan Sadineni will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 4.

The OTT platform unveiled the trailer of this series on July 15 which starts with the disappearance of a news anchor. The trailer shows how the administration leaves no stone unturned to trace the anchor but they do not succeed. Finally, Dayaa, the driver, finds the body of the anchor in his van and tries to get rid of it.

Advertisement

Social media users found the trailer intriguing and many of them also identified that it is the remake of Bangladeshi web series Taqdeer. Created by Saleh Sobhan Auneem and Syed Ahmed Shawki, Taqdeer, started streaming on December 18, 2020. It is available in Bengali and Hindi. Another user felt that Dayaa is the remake of the Korean action thriller film I Saw the Devil and the Hindi film Ek Villain.