SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Film Gets Solid Start, Earns Rs 9 Cr

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, received decent reviews upon its release on Thursday, June 29. The buzz around the film has been positive so far, which has resulted into a decent collection on its opening day. SatyaPrem Ki Katha has reportedly earned Rs 9 crores on day 1.

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha lived up to its expectations as it performed well on its first day at the box office. It has collected over Rs 9 crores nett on its first day in India (early estimates). The film has also beaten the opening record of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which earned around Rs 5.25 crore nett at the box office on day 1. However, it will be interesting to see if SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be able to maintain its hold at cinemas like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is still drawing the audience to theatres even after one month of its release. Made on a small budget, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has already crossed Rs 80 crore-mark at the box office.