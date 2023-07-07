Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha released on June 29.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha released on June 29.

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 15:30 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is getting a positive response from the audience. It has now crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha remains steady at the box office even eight days after its release. The film has now crossed Rs 50 crore mark.

Released on June 29, SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It then registered a growth over the weekend and collected Rs 7 crore, Rs 10.10 crore and Rs 12 crore on its first Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. This week, the film remained steady and earned around Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday too it collectively earned Rs 7.5 crore. On Thursday (July 6), the film registered Rs 3 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 53.21 crore.

DAYBOX OFFICE COLLECTION
1Rs 9.25 crore
2Rs 7 crore
3Rs 10.10 crore
4Rs 12 crore
5Rs 4.25 crore
6Rs 4.05 crore
7Rs 3.45 crore
8Rs 3 crore

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude towards all for showering love on his movie. Check out his post here:

Earlier, Kiara Advani also penned down a sweet note on her Instagram stories to thank her fans. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and marks Kartik and Kiara’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

first published: July 07, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated: July 07, 2023, 15:30 IST
