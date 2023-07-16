SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Film Mints Rs 73.96 Cr in 3rd Weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth. With this, the film is racing towards splendid weekend numbers.

With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected 1.75 Cr. on Saturday making its India total amount to 73.96 Cr. Nett. With this, the film has emerged as a surprise hit of the year.

Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr.

Advertisement

After which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. while the Friday collection amounts to 2.85 Cr. on day 9 and the further having booked a great jump of 70% on Saturday day 10, the film collected 4.75 Cr., while it entered a superhit club proving itself a successful story with its Sunday day 11 collection of 5.25 Cr., the film has registered an excellent growth at the box office,

Ahead of which on day 12, Monday, the film collected 1.45 Cr., and the further week collection went like, day 13 Tuesday 1.45 Cr. day 14 Wednesday 1.15 Cr., day 15 Thursday 1.0 Cr., day 16 Friday 1.10 Cr. and on day 17 Saturday 1.75 Cr. Now, the total of 17 days amounted to 73.96 Cr. Nett.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara and Kartik’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.