SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Film Holds Steady, Earns Rs 4.25 Cr

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been getting an overwhelming response from the fans. Released on June 29, the film opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It then showed an impressive growth over the weekend and collected Rs 7 crore, Rs 10.10 crore and Rs 12 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

On working Monday too, the film remained steady and earned around Rs 4.25 crore. With this, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is now inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark and has so far collected Rs 42 crore at the domestic box office.

Day Box Office Collection 1 Rs 9.25 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 10.10 crore 4 Rs 12 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore

It should also be noted that Satyaprem Ki Katha will have a clear path in July until the release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which will hit theatres on July 28. However, there is likely to be some competition from Mission Impossible 7 on July 12 and Oppenheimer on July 21, especially in urban areas.