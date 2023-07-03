SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Shines At The BO, Mints ₹12 Cr On Fourth Day

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha have been getting a lot of love from the fans. The romantic drama, which was released on June 29, grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day. The film showed an impressive growth of 45 per cent on Saturday by collecting Rs 10.10 Cr. Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day, having set its rule all across with positive word of mouth.

Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and minted Rs 7 Cr on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 per cent on Saturday and collected Rs 10.10 Cr.

Advertisement

According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected ₹12 crore nett in India on its fourth day, bringing its total earnings to ₹38.35 crore. The film achieved a Hindi occupancy rate of 26.10% on Sunday.