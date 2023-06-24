Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Off To Jaipur For Promotions, Looks Uber Cool In Casuals

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit theatres on June 29. Busy in the promotion of the film, Kartik was spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi. The actor reportedly was leaving for Jaipur to attend another promotional event. Kartik greeted the photographers stationed outside the airport with a warm smile before entering the gates. Kartik Aaryan exuded casual vibes in his latest airport look. He looked stylish in a dark blue shirt paired with distressed denim and sneakers. The actor completed the look with black tinted sunglasses and a polo cap.

Kartik’s airport look got a thumbs up from fans, who flooded their appreciative reactions for the actor in the form of heart emojis.

Kiara Advani was also spotted at the airport later in the day, apparently heading to the Satyaprem Ki Katha’s promotional event in Jaipur. For her airport look, Kiara went for baggy white trousers with a cropped matching tank top. She layered it with an oversized, beige front open shirt. The actress also carried a small pastel green handbag and sported a pair of sunglasses.

A few days ago, the makers released a groovy number Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha’s album. In the video, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan show off their stunning garba moves in this energetic number, dressed in traditional attire.