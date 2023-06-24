Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Sajid Nadiadwala Compared His Film With DDLJ; Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. Despite his last film Shehzada falling flat at the box office, Kartik is all set to star in a romantic musical titled Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. With the film inching closer to its release date, the stars have gone all out with the promotions. For the same, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel will be gracing the sets of Kapil Sharma show this weekend.

In a fresh promo of the episode that was released recently, Kartik Aaryan can be heard recalling an interesting anecdote about how he landed the part. As per the Freddy actor, Sajid Nadiadwala really took a liking to his chemistry with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He shared, “There were not many romantic scenes but a few moments of romance in the film. I remember even when he met me for the first-time regarding casting and I believe he met Kiara too, he said that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is like ‘Baazigar’ for us and this film will be like ‘DDLJ’. He passed a huge statement, but I felt nice hearing that and kept my fingers crossed,"

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The trailer dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.