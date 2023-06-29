SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessing From Lord Ganesha; Watch

The much anticipated film of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani SatyaPrem Ki Katha finally saw its release on Thursday. While we all await the box-office verdict of the film this weekend, the Twitter reviews have already dubbed the film as a ‘blockbuster’. To mark this special occasion, Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

In a clip that has gone viral, Kartik Aaryan can be seen arriving at the temple premises with his bodyguard. The actor then goes inside the temple and prays in front of the idol with folded hands. The priest also wrapped a red chunni around his neck. While heading back to his car, he thanked everyone present in attendance including some of the fans and the paparazzi. Check out the video shared by Viral Bhayani:

Meanwhile, fans swarmed the comment section with best wishes of their own. One of them wrote,

“Bappa movie ko blockbuster bana Dena. Sacchi mehnat se banai hai ye log. Dekhke hi Pata chala hai". Another one commented, “The most simple & well behaved actor😘". Someone else said, “Favourite for a reason ❤️😊".

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, releases in cinemas today, June 29. SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, the early reviews for the Sameer Vidwans directorial are already out.

The first reactions to SatyaPrem Ki Katha are largely positive, with netizens praising Kiara and Kartik for their on-screen chemistry. One user wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha is a beautiful, entertaining and slice-of-life film with endearing performances, especially by lovely @advani_kiara… Ki you were fabulous in the film. The film captures the intensity and innocence of love with pure simplicity."

News18 Showsha gave the film 3 out of 5 stars.