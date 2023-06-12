Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan As Bride And Groom Shock Fans; Check Out Their Hilarious Reactions

Bringing the tunes of pure love, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’s title song, Aaj Ke Baad, started to take over the hearts of the masses in no time. After treating the audience with the romantic melody ‘Naseeb Se’, Aaj Ke Baad undoubtedly is the most romantic soulful pure love song that has arrived after a long time. Having made its entry directly into the hearts, the song has crossed 30 Million views in just 24 hours of its release. The star of the upcoming movie, Kiara Advani celebrated this feat on social media with a rather interesting picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Kiara Advani shared a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha that captured her along with Kartik Aaryan sitting at their wedding mandap, all decked up as bride and groom. The two actors can be seen smiling at each other with a grand building in the backdrop. She penned the caption, “#AajKeBaad

Everyone’s favourite song now!! On loop for all of us".

Fans came up with interesting reactions after seeing the picture. One of them wrote, “Life ho to aisi , 2 mahine mein 2 shaadi". Another one commented, “Siddharth wants to know kartik Aryan location “. Someone else said, “Siddharth be like : ham ladke h hamare sath esa hi hota hai". A fan also stated, “Hamari toh ek bhi shaadi nahi ho rahi “.

Rejuvenating the feeling of pure love ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ is one of the songs that the audience heard in the teaser and from then they demanded its release. As the song dropped, it started to spread its magic and collected 30 Million views in just 24 hours, becoming the most-viewed video worldwide across all platforms. The song is also trending at the top of music charts and on YouTube in just 24 hours.