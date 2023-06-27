Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Attend Film's Screening On Rain-Soaked Night; Watch

SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Attend Film's Screening On Rain-Soaked Night; Watch

Ahead of SatyaPrem Ki Katha's release in the theatres, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday night.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 08:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit the theatres on June 29.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit the theatres on June 29.

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for another family entertainer titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29 and the promotions are on in full swing. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday night.

Kiara Advani, the film’s leading lady, was captured making way for the screening in her car as heavy rains lashed the city. She looked stunning in a beige skirt suit. She kept her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup. As paps went clickity click, she smiled and waved at the cameras. Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was spotted sporting a casual style for the screening. The actor slipped into a white t-shirt and blue jeans, completing the look with blue and white sneakers. Captured by paparazzi outside the studios, the 32-year-old actor was leaving after attending a special screening. He posed for the cameras, folding his hands and even making a hand heart gesture, all the while wearing a wide smile.

In the trailer, Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha bump into each other at a gathering in Gujarat. While Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone, SatyaPrem doesn’t seem to be affected by her relationship status as he falls head-pver-heeels for her. He decides to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. The trailer soon cuts to the couple getting married but it is not all hunky-dory from there on.

RELATED NEWS

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and Nirmiti Sawant in pivotal roles.

Follow us on

About the Author

Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

first published: June 27, 2023, 07:55 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 08:20 IST
Read More
Install
App