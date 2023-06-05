SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: 'Virgin' Kartik Aaryan Promises an Intense Love Story With Kiara Advani

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain the audiences with their upcoming love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The trailer dropped on Monday, giving a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

The trailer begins with Kartik’s SatyaPrem and Kiara’s Katha on a vacation in Jammu and Kashmir. They are seen having the time of their lives while Katha makes it clear that she is already dating someone. Not completely heartbroken by the revelation, SatyaPrem deicdes to wait for her if she wants to get into a serious relationship. Soon enough, the trailer cuts to the couple getting married and it is obvious by now that SatyaPrem was very desperate to get married. At a point in the trailer, SatyaPrem is seen in bed with Katha and confessing that he is still virgin for he was ‘saving himself’ for his wife. The trailer goes on to show that their marriage is filled with highs and lows.

Netizens are quite impressed with Kartik and Kiara’s crackling chemistry in the trailer. One user wrote, “Now this is quite a trailer. Excited to watch Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani recreate their same magic with their on-screen chemistry." Another one said, “Looks like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are back to give us major FOMO with their Gujju love story in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Can’t wait to see their amazing chemistry on screen again!"

Viewers took to the comments section and shared their reaction to the trailer. “This is called Perfect Old Bollywood Style film, no vulgar scenes, no abuse, no cringe dialoges just Pure Family entertainer and this is we all want," a user wrote. “A pure love story like this was missing from the big screen for a really long time, and I am so glad KartikAaryan & KiaraAdvani have picked it up. Dialogues, music, moments, visuals - just about everything is coming together to make this film a musical poetic delight Kartik Aaryan you are Emotion," a second user wrote. “None can beat Kartik and Kiara’s chemistry," a third user wrote.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.