Savage Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll Asking If He is Gay, Asks User 'You're Interested?'

Director Karan Johar got savage with a social media troll after he asked the filmmaker if he is gay. Over Saturday, Karan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on the newly launched social media platform Threads. The filmmaker was taking on questions about his work and life when a troll asked him. “AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!" he wrote.

A troll asked him, “You are gay, right?" Karan got savage and replied, “You’re interested?" The response received much praise from social media users. Many on Reddit lauded Karan for shutting down the troll quickly and dissed the social media user for being obsessed with his sexuality. “Well, that was a stupid question. And yes Karan’s reply was actually savage," a user wrote, “As he should, people need to quit being obsessed over others’ sexuality," another comment read.

“Credit where it’s due. I actually love this no lie version of him and find it very endearing than KWK version lol," a third user confessed. “He’s cheeky when he needs to be, credit where it’s due 😂" a fourth comment read.

Besides shutting down the troll, Karan answered several other questions. This includes confessing his biggest regret — “I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am," and his strength — being ‘thick skinned.’