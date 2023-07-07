Sayali Sanjeev Spotted With This Bollywood Actor, Netizens Say 'Rab Ne Banadi Jodi'

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev is one of the most-loved stars of the TV industry. And it looks like the actress has quite a knack for grabbing the headlines. Previously, her name was linked to cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo was seen commenting on each other’s social media posts which led to speculation of their rumoured relationship, which was denied by the actress. Now, Sayali Sanjeev was spotted with Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Kartik Aaryan.

Sayali Sanjeev has recently shared a photo of herself with Freddy actor, Kartik Aaryan which has gained quite a lot of attention on social media. It turns out that the actress watched Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s Satyaprem Ki Katha and was all praises for the film and the director. She also called the movie “brilliant" and a “masterpiece".

The actress was dressed in an olive green saree with small white motifs. In the first photo, she can be seen in a side embrace with Sameer Vidwans who wore a black shirt. The second photo showed Kartik Aaryan, dressed in a white shirt and light-coloured jeans and the Ghoshta Eka Paithanichi actress posing together.

She added a sweet note for the filmmaker and the movie. It read, “This is what we call a ‘Love Story’. Brilliant brilliant film. Direction, storytelling, acting, songs, background music, choreography, visuals every single thing was top-notch. Sameer, so, so proud of you and so happy about your first Hindi film. Many more to come. Love you tons. Congratulations team. Satyaprem Ki Katha. Please do not miss this masterpiece."