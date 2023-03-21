Silambarasan TR’s upcoming Tamil cop drama Pathu Thala is slated to release in theatres on March 30. The audio launch ceremony of this film was a grand event held on March 18 in Chennai. The songs Namma Satham and Ninaivirukka have already become chartbusters. The latest is an item number. As shown in stills from the film’s audio launch, actress Sayyeshaa Saigal will headline the dance number. Some of the pictures related to this song have been tweeted by users. Fans are looking forward to watching the song with great anticipation. The image quality of these pictures is not up to the mark, but users loved them.

One user tweeted that this number is going to be the biggest comeback for Sayyeshaa since her last release Yuvarathnaa on April 1, 2021. She had essayed the role of Vandhana in this film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram.

Pathu Thala’s trailer has also raised the excitement level among fans for the film. The trailer shows police searching for the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who has disappeared. Besides the CM’s disappearance, a person going by the name of AGR is another highlight of the trailer.

People are shown protesting against him. Silambarasan will play the role of AGR, who is on a rampage of killing people and engaging in other violent activities as well. The trailer ends with a dialogue which says “Betrayal and traitors are not new to AGR". The trailer has garnered 16,000,000 views and counting.

Social media users were left swooning over the trailer and also amazed by the fact that Silambarasan can easily perform his best in every sphere. Whether it is script writing, direction, or choreography, he has done well in all the fields. According to the users, AR Rahman’s music has also perfectly suited the plot of Pathu Thala. Users appreciated the fact that there is not even a single dull moment in the trailer.

Written and directed by Obeli N Krishna, Pathu Thala is the Tamil adaptation of the Kannada film Mufti. Silambarasan plays the role of crime boss AGR and Gautham Karthik will essay the role of an undercover cop, who infiltrates his gang.

