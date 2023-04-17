Scam 1992 Actor Hemant Kher Asks for Work on Twitter, Says 'Acting Achhi Karta Hu...'

Scam 1992 fame Hemant Kher is looking for work opportunities. The National School of Drama alumnus, who has also served as a writer and acting coach in the showbiz world, reached out to fellow casting directors in the industry to consider him via Twitter. If a role fits the bill, Kher, who states he is ‘full of zeal and enthusiasm,’ would like to play different parts and explore his career as an actor. The actor also explained he is open to joining for work related to various mediums be it film or web shows.

“A humble request to all the writers, directors, casting directors, and creators, kindly consider me to play parts in your stories/movies/series/short films. I am full of zeal and enthusiasm to explore as an actor,” he tweeted on Thursday, April 13. Take a look at it here:

Kher’s career graph has been a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs. The NSD alumnus, after playing several small roles decided to switch to writing, when gaining recognition seemed a far-fetched dream. He debuted as a writer in the 2006 reality TV show Shabaash India. Post which he worked for several shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, L’il Champs, Just Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and more.

Besides being a writer, he has served as an acting coach for Jackky Bhagnani in Mitron and has reportedly assisted many celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Hemant Kher’s fame catapulted after essaying the role of Ashwin Mehta in the financial thriller web show Scam 1992. The biographical web series was based on the life of the infamous 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The show retraces his attempt of taking the stock market to new heights before it plummed down and took a catastrophic fall.

Hemant Kher played Ashwin Mehta, the brother of Harshad. Not just Hemant but several other celebrities have also sought work on social media in the past. Back in 2017, even veteran actor Neena Gupta reached out to filmmakers for roles using social media. In an Instagram post, the Badhaai Ho fame stated, “I live in Mumbai and working. I am a good actor looking for good parts to play.”

Her efforts received wide appreciation from well-known faces including Priyanka Chopra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

