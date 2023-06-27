Scoop Actor Zeeshan Ayyub Makes Big Allegation, Says His Roles Were Reduced Due To 'Insecure' Stars

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub recently levelled serious allegtions as he opened up about working with ‘insecure’ stars. Zeeshan mentioned how several times, he was assured that he’d get an individual poster for himself but that did not happen. It argued that it was because his co-stars felt he was ‘overpowering’ them.

Zeeshan Ayyub was speaking to Siddharth Kannan when was told how Arshad Warsi recently revealed that ‘insecure stars’ used to get his lines edited. Reacting to this, Ayyub said, “This has happened to me, it has happened often, and it has happened majorly," and added, “It’s in the past, but I’ve had to deal with it. So often, in rehearsals, they can tell if I’m running away with the scene, and when you see the script the next day, the entire character graph has been changed."

“Sometimes, you get this shock after the edit, when you’re watching the film at a screening. And you realise that scenes have been cut, the camera is no longer on you, the movie cuts to the next scene where you had a good line. This has happened a lot, and on some level, I’ve gotten used to it. But yes, it feels equally bad each time," he shared.