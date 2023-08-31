Screenwriter Posani Krishna Murali Praises Allu Arjun For National Award

Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali recently expressed his admiration for superstar Allu Arjun’s historic National Award win, where he became the first Telugu actor to receive this prestigious honour. During a press meeting, the senior actor spoke fondly of Arjun and shared an incident that showcased the actor’s generosity and kindness.

Posani Krishna Murali recounted an instance where Allu Arjun presented him with a cheque of 5 lakh. When questioned about the unexpected gesture, Arjun humbly responded, “You use the money as a property, sir. Don’t waste it at all. I liked it the most among you. Many people have also undergone heart surgeries. Not many people even know that you have done it, and know that even these 5 lakh will be used for good work. Please don’t say I don’t take it, please." Posani revealed that he directed the money towards the education of underprivileged students, and although they expressed their gratitude, he insisted they thank Allu Arjun instead.