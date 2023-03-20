South Korean singer Choi Dong-wook, better known by his stage name SE7EN, and Korean-Australian actress Lee Da Hae, are tying the knot. The stars have shared the news with their fans on their respective Instagram handles. For SE7EN, it was not just a wedding announcement but also the celebration of his debut. In a simple heartfelt note shared by the singer, he thanked the fans for their unwavering support on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his debut. He mentioned that it would have been impossible with the fans by his side. The letter translated, “ Hello, this is SE7EN. 2023 marks 20 years since my debut. I think this would not have been possible without the love of fans who always show unchanging support. I am really grateful and thankful.”

He then shared the exciting news, stating that he wanted to share it first with the fans. Sharing that they are tying the knot on May 6, SE7EN acknowledged that she has been with him through thick and thin, and has always accepted him despite his flaws. As he embarks on this new journey as a husband and the head of a household, he promises to be more responsible and mature. He expresses his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and looks forward to meeting them again in a positive light.

The Heaven's Fate actress shared a set of dreamy snaps from the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot. The pair looked gorgeous and in love in the pics taken at different locations. Lee Da Hae looked breathtaking in a white lace gown while SE7EN paired with her perfectly in different colour tuxes. The caption of her post read, “Hello everyone~ This is Lee Da Hae. As we have been in a relationship for eight years, this might not really be surprising, but I’m not sure why I feel so shy. I thought a lot about how to tell you about this.”

She admitted that she is still used to referring to him as her boyfriend, but she is determined to be a good wife who provides him with strength and support. Lee Da Hae expressed her gratitude towards her partner, who has always been there for her and has made her very happy. She hopes their marriage will be filled with love and blessings from everyone, and promises to repay their love by impressing both as an actress and a wife. The actress signed off her message with a thankful note to her fans.

The two South Korean stars began dating in 2015. The official announcement of their relationship was made in 2016.

