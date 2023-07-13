Second Song From Sai Dharam Tej's Bro Out On This Date

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, have announced that the film’s second single, titled Jaanavule, will hit the theatres on July 15. They shared a poster featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Ketika Sharma posing in front of a clock. This suggests that the song will also revolve around Tej’s character, similar to the previous single. The song is described as a “symphony of love", indicating that it may be a romantic number. Fans can look forward to immersing themselves in this upcoming song from the film.

Directed by Samuthirakani, the movie is set to hit theatres on July 28. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios, Bro features a screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram. Pawan Kalyan portrays the title character, while Sai Dharam Tej takes on the role of Mark/Markandeyulu. This film marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.

Advertisement

The first single of the film, titled My Dear Markandeya was earlier released and it features a simple and catchy tune. The song showcases the stunning Urvashi Rautela, known for her appearances in “Boss Party" and “Wild Saala." Revanth and Snigdha Sharma have lent their voices to the song, with catchy lyrics penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry, including lines like “Come on come on Dance Bro…Yamma Yamma Beats Bro….Zingadi Ne Juke Bro."