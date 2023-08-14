Second Teaser Of Sarju Ramakanth’s Vaathil Looks Promising And Refreshing

The second preview of the film Vaathil, directed by Sarju Ramakanth and featuring Vinay Forrt, Krishna Sankar, Anu Sithara, and Merrin Philip, has been unveiled. Vaathil, presented by Cine Line Entertainment, is scheduled for release on August 31, coinciding with the Onam festival, making it an ideal family watch. The movie is produced by Suji K under Spark Pictures, with Govind Raj as the producer. Alongside Sunil Sukhada, Unniraj, Abin Bino, V.K. Beju, Anjali Nair, Sminu, and other cast members, the film showcases a range of performances.

The movie’s cinematography is managed by Manesh Madhavan, while Shamnad Shabir is responsible for crafting the screenplay and dialogues. The lyrics, penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Sejo John, are set to music composed by Sejo John.

Vaathil is a family-oriented drama that stars Vinay Forrt and Anu Sithara in the main roles. The recently released second teaser of the movie lives up to its commitment to providing content suitable for a family audience.

The initial teaser of Vaathil hints at an intriguing blend of romance, comedy, and other enjoyable elements. With the tagline “Hold me tight," the film seems to emphasize the connection between Anu Sithara and Vinay Forrt’s characters. Anticipation is high for this promising romantic drama, and the inclusion of emotions and appealing songs is expected to provide ample entertainment. Additionally, actor Krishna Shankar will play a significant role in the movie.