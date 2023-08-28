Section 108 Teaser Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is On A Mission To Find The Missing Billionaire; Watch

Get ready for a blockbuster treat of two incredible actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra, teaming up for an upcoming film ‘Section 108’ that’s set to knock out the screens soon. Brace yourselves, because a sneak peek teaser of this exciting movie has dropped giving us all a taste of the action, drama suspense thrill & manipulation of sorts.

The teaser opens up with Regina Cassandra’s character Richa Saxena, who is a representative of Sunrise Insurance. She approaches Tahoor Khan(played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), an insurance claim consultant with a complex case of Mission Billionaire. She tells him that he will soon pass away and her company has to compensate the billionaire’s nominee with a whopping sum of money. Concerned it’s a scam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quick to tackle this predicatment. Whether he succeeds or fails, that we’ll get to know once we watch the whole story unfold.

Advertisement

‘Section 108’ is helmed by one of the talented director Rasikh Khan, known for spinning great stories and films. Produced by the dynamic combo of CinemaWala Ventures and Three arrows production, and it’s presented by one of the famed and most thoughtful director Aneez Bazmee, this movie promises to be an entertainment package like no other. Considering the title of the film, we might just be in for a gripping storyline involving suspense, drama, and maybe even a twist or too related to this very concept from the law books which was misused somehow.

Interestingly, the film gets it’s name

The Indian Evidence Act 1872, according to which, if a man is not heard of for seven years, the onus to prove he is alive falls on the person affirming it.