Seema Deo, Veteran Actress And Wife of Late Ramesh Deo, Dies at 83

Veteran actress Seema Deo died on Thursday, Augsut 24, at the age of 83. The actress was the wife of actor Ramesh Deo and was battling with Alzheimer’s. Seema Deo was among the most respected actress in Marathi cinema and had appeared in Bollywood films such as Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s Anand, Jaya Bachchan and Vijay Anand’s Kora Kagaz and Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar’s film Koshish. Her son, filmmaker Abhinay Deo confirmed the news of her death.

Speaking with Indian Express, Abhinay said, “Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise she was fine." He had first opened up about Seema’s alzhiemer’s in 2020. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Abhinay said, “My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being."

Advertisement

Seema Deo is survived by her sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as “Delhi Belly" and “Force". Ajinkya also happens to be a well-known actor in the Hindi and Marathi film industries.