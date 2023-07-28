Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Are Friends Again? Former Says 'I Love You' To Actress On Birthday

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa seemed to have squashed their beef after the former shared a sweet Instagram post for Francia’s birthday on Wednesday. Selena posted a carousel of happy memories with Francia, captioning the post, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa."

Accepting the olive branch extended to her, Francia liked the post and started following Selena on Instagram once again. A day later, when asked by TMZ about her status with Selena, Francia said that she and her former best friend have “no beef".

Advertisement

Francia Raisa, who recently turned 35 years old, had earlier donated her kidney to Selena, who had been suffering from Lupus disease. Back then, Selena had thanked her “best friend" for her selflessness and had called herself “so, so, so lucky".

However, their friendship was damaged last year when Selena Gomez said in an interview that the only person she was close to in Hollywood was singer Taylor Swift. Soon after this made rounds on Instagram, Francia commented “interesting" under a post and then unfollowed Selena. Selena took to the comments section of a Tik Tok video and wrote, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."